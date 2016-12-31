Abducted Sharpsville child OK; Mother’s death investigation ongoing
Police said around noon, eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted.
The assailant is believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus.
The latest weather forecast for Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Boardman, Sharon, Lisbon and East Liverpool.
The city of Cleveland will lead recovery efforts from a unified command center at Burke Lakefront Airport.
Whether good or bad, WKBN 27 First News was there.
The incident occurred on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township.
The list includes a couple local champions, a couple Cleveland teams and a National Championship-hopeful YSU squad
The stories that brought the most national attention weren’t always the ones that readers clicked on.
Police conducted a search warrant Friday morning after a month-long undercover investigation.
Anthony Traficanti was sworn in for his fourth term, while Dave Ditzler was sworn in for his second term.
Michael Rulli– owner of Rulli Brothers — says that the holidays are his favorite time in the store.
When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man shot in the head in a second floor bedroom.
The Whetstone High School junior awoke to the sounds of her 11-year-old brother screaming.
The crash is still under investigation to determine who had the right of way.
Christopher’s family told KABC that he died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.
The US Coast Guard is halting its search Friday night for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie, but will start again at daybreak.
We’re less than 24 hours until 2017 and there are plenty of things going on in the Mahoning Valley today.
The neighbor, who is a Youngstown native, said the two missing Boardman High School grads are “wonderful” and “giving.”
It’s just the latest in a round of closures for the chain, bringing its roster down to fewer than 1,500 nationwide.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of December 2016.
