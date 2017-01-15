Body found on walking trail in Youngstown
The body was discovered by a passerby on a trail off of Kendis Circle.
From cleanups to round-table discussions, the Valley is remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy.
The latest weather forecast for Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Boardman, Sharon, Lisbon and East Liverpool.
The woman told police that McCormick showed her a gun he was carrying when she confronted him.
Rolling Stone magazine called the show ‘the greatest tribute ever.’
A tractor-trailer driver loses control, narrowly misses the trooper’s vehicle and ends up jackknifing.
The accident occurred on January 6 in the area of W. Market Street, just east of Arby’s.
The tourist destination has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.
The Turkish airline Boeing 747 crash-landed just outside the Manas airport, south of the capital Bishkek.
Two marches took place Sunday — one on the north side of the city, one on the south side. Volunteers handed out free food.
Sunday’s talk at St. E’s focused on how repealing the Affordable Care Act would affect medical professionals and patients.
The state continues to gain international migration. It ranked 17th in receiving immigration per capita since 2010.
A national survey shows some parents aren’t sure when to keep their kids home.
The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get a rematch with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of January 2017.
Gautier, who started out as a standup comic, was nominated for a Tony for his stage turn as Conrad Birdie.
Snuka’s attorney said Snuka died “due to complications from his ongoing medical problems.”
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Glenwood and Midlothian.
Speakers took the podium at Howland High — from judges to first-responders — with everyone sharing honestly.
