Storm Team 27: Windy with snow developing
The latest weather forecast for Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Boardman, Sharon, Lisbon and East Liverpool.
Police seized over $6.5K in cash along with the luxury vehicles in the drug raid.
Officers attempted to pull over an SUV about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for speeding on the Himrod Avenue Expressway, but the driver took off.
Still, some community members are not convinced the policy helps the district.
City council voted against legislation that would have reduced the required amount of captains from six to three.
Investigators said the victims’ injuries and the lack of identifying information will make the process much longer.
Crews said the fire started in the back of the farmhouse Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl described how the men kept her in their basement as punishment.
Mahoning County’s deputy coroner identified the 23-year-old man.
Investigators said the pimp told her she worked for him and would make him a lot of money at the Super Bowl in Houston.
Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was killed at the scene of a crash on Interstate 90 when he was hit by a car.
The CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” may be a hit comedy, but pediatricians aren’t finding the show funny lately.
The day was a reward for good behavior as part of the school district’s Positive Behavior Intervention System.
Prosecutors say she used the money to buy items, including dozens of Louis Vuitton handbags, a yacht, and 19 fur coats.
In this week’s crime wrap-up, two raids resulted in police finding a stash of drugs.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of January.
The suspect was wanted for aggravated robbery, unlawful contact with a minor and drug charges.
The announcement is expected later today and could include the facility in Mercer County.
Champion rallied for a 51-45 win over Brookfield Wednesday night in the Game of the Week.
Senior Emily Rankin led the Warriors with 12 points in the 52-47 victory
