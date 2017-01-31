According to Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols, a traffic stop of 43-year-old Leonard Sykes Jr. revealed 450 bundles of heroin were in the car.

Photos: January arrests

WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of January.

Jordan Murphy, Crestview High School, signs leter of intent to play football at Bowling Green

Murphy signs NLI to Bowling Green

Crestview’s Jordan Murphy made his committment official on Wednesday signing his NLI to play football at Bowling Green.