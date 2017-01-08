US announces new sanctions against Russians
The U.S. is economically blacklisting 5 more Russians, including a senior law enforcement official in Putin’s government.
The latest weather forecast for Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Boardman, Sharon, Lisbon and East Liverpool.
Calhoun is currently in the Portage County Jail.
New vehicles and technology were unveiled at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
The Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze was mentioned only once at the Auto Show in Detroit on Monday.
The Niles Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday asking the community to help identify a person of interest.
Streep said that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”
The state of Ohio plans to use the drugs on a condemned child killer next month.
Boardman police found the Youngstown man on the ground screaming a little before 7 p.m. Saturday night.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of January 2017.
An intelligence report on Russian hacks is expected to be a focus of Trump’s press conference on Wednesday.
The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday.
Divers will begin in the dive site they left off from on Friday.
Auto industry leaders will be talking about Donald Trump’s proposed tax on imports by American manufacturers.
The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.
This is an important milestone for a car General Motors hopes will finally get Americans hooked on electric vehicles.
A restaurant manager took the children to an office after their parents slumped against a window and fell to the floor.
RSV is very common and is spread easily, especially among babies and young children.
Bunn was charged after showing up at the hospital the night of the shooting with a gunshot wound to his face.
The Philadelphia Water Department says a water main break caused a sinkhole large enough to swallow two cars.
