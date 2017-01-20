A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women’s marches
The list includes Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry and Emma Watson.
A North Carolina woman said she hopes they can send Trump a message that they’re “not going anywhere.”
Over 500 people showed up for the march. Men participated too.
Trump assured intelligence officials, “I am so behind you.”
The latest weather forecast for Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Boardman, Sharon, Lisbon and East Liverpool.
The twister touched down around 3:35 a.m. Saturday
He released a statement on why he chose to do so.
Raiders coach Andy Vlajkovich didn’t say why the standout center — a West Virginia commit — is no longer with the team.
The money was raised for the Ohio Special Olympics as over 80 swimmers participated in the event.
Trump’s speech Saturday turned into the latest battle in, as he put it, his “running war with the media.”
A car rolled over and went through a utility pole near Breaden Street in Youngstown.
The shooter, a 17-year-old senior, used a shotgun and intended to harm more than the student who was hit.
Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, trying to determine if it was caused by the overnight fog.
One promise includes cutting funding to cities that don’t enforce federal immigration law.
The Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee announced it was delaying the vote on Betsy DeVos’ nomination until Jan. 31.
Further investigation found the man’s EZ-Pass accounts were revoked and showed 888 violations.
Experts say changes in state law designed to weed out low-quality charters are likely contributing to the slowdown in charter growth.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of January 2017.
Frances D. Stuber passed away January 21
She entered the contest 25 points shy of 1,000 and scored 29 to reach the milestone.
