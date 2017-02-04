Police: Mercer man kidnapped two children, assaulted one
According to police, Kyle Selden, of Mercer, is accused of hitting the child and kidnapping.
Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras called Betsy DeVos “the most unqualified person ever” for cabinet.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to treat the man.
The latest weather forecast for Youngstown, Warren, Austintown, Boardman, Sharon, Lisbon and East Liverpool.
PD say 14 people suffered drug overdoses in the two days. Six deaths happened on Saturday, one on Friday.
He was reportedly crying, “Mom and Dad are dead.”
Cairo airport officials say 33 U.S.-bound migrants from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq boarded flights Sunday to JFK airport.
The food could be contaminated with pentobarbital, which is routinely used to euthanize animals.
Seven bricks of cocaine in total were found inside the plane during a maintenance check.
There’s no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl can’t be denied.
A panel was held at the The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown for any questions about the faith.
Emma Gough thought of the idea herself and received help from the Hubbard School District.
Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries fear they might have only a slim window to enter the country.
Colonel Daniel Sarachene served at the Youngstown Station for 22 years before leaving in 2014.
Carla Baldwin is looking to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a judge in Youngstown.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of February.
The father said “if he is convicted, God be with us. But if he is innocent, they owe us an apology.”
Police say the young girl was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off.
The YSU men got off to a hot start but could not hold off Detroit Mercy on Saturday night at the Beeghly Center.
The Cavaliers won for the ninth straight time against the Knicks.
