Cleveland Clinic doctor among travelers Trump order affected
An internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic was among those refused entry to the U.S.
The Republican Ohio Senator was critical of Trump’s executive order Sunday morning on CNN.
The Valley Congressman was critical of the President’s travel ban, saying it’s religiously motivated.
An early morning shooting brought emergency crews to a home in Rogers, Columbiana County.
The announcement came over social media on Friday when hotel owner Sebastian Rucci posted a video to his YouTube page.
President Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests across the U.S.
The attack occurred Saturday during an event honoring baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.
Twitter users are encouraging riders to #DeleteUber.
Union officials said the move is because labor is cheaper in Mexico.
Some foreign nationals who were allowed to board flights Friday were being detained at U.S. airports Saturday.
Gov. Tom Wolf said “I don’t think he thought this through, the president.”
Volkswagen’s luxury Audi brand is recalling more than 576,000 vehicles in the U.S. for two separate defects.
During this time, the catholic church remembers the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Police received a call about an SUV parked on the train tracks, but the train hit the car before officers arrived.
In 1939, Rose Kravitz opened a traditional Jewish deli right here in Youngstown. She would have been 101 years-old Sunday.
The man was air-lifted to the MetroHealth hospital in Cleveland.
WKBN has covered these arrests in and around the Mahoning Valley in the month of January.
Champion’s Abby White has averaged 16 points per game.
Struthers plays host to East on Tuesday’s edition of the High School Basketball Game of the Week.
