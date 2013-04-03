Lucky Llama Club Collects Money for Food Bank

By Published:

Outside of Sears in Austintown Saturday afternoon, the parking lot looked light a petting zoo.

The Lucky Llama 4-H club put their pets on display for a good cause. This was the 10th year the club has collected money and food for the Second Harvest Food Bank. The Lucky Llama’s have raised more than $4,000 for the Harvest for Hunger campaign since 2003, allowing the food bank to provide more than $61,000 worth of food to hungry families in the Valley.

“The people that are here, the donations have been extremely generous today. We were real happy about the donations,” said Debbie Arendas of the Lucky Llamas 4-H Club.

The Harvest for Hunger campaign is a month-long food drive that takes place each March to replenish Second Harvest Food Bank shelves.

