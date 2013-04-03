YSU Baseball Drops One to Ohio State

Five Ohio State pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, and the Buckeyes broke a scoreless tie with three runs late in a 3-0 win over the Youngstown State baseball team on Tuesday evening at Bill Davis Stadium.

With the help of a rare unassisted triple play by shortstop Phil Lipari, YSU’s pitchers kept pace with Ohio State’s hurlers through five innings. Blake Aquadro, who was on a pitch count due to his impending start on Friday, pitched two shutout innings to continue his string of strong outings. Lance Horner then threw three scoreless innings until allowing two runs in the sixth, and that was all the support the Buckeyes needed.

The Penguins got a double play to end the first, and Lipari’s triple play came in the third. Mike Carroll and Troy Kuhn singled to start the third inning, and they were in motion on Horner’s 3-1 pitch to Joe Ciamacco. Ciamacco hit a line drive to Lipari, who made the catch, stepped on second and tagged Kuhn to complete the triple play.

Both of YSU’s hits came in the fifth inning when the game was still scoreless. David Saluga broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single to right on the first pitch of his at bat from reliever Tyler Giannonatti, and Nick DiNello followed with a single two batters later. Mike Arcadia flew out to end the inning, and YSU’s final 13 batters were retired in order.

Kuhn singled off Horner to start the sixth, and Ciamacco sacrificed him to second. Ryan Cypret singled in Kuhn and advanced to second on the throw to the plate, and Aaron Gretz singled in Cypret with two outs. The Buckeyes added a run in the seventh when Carroll drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Kuhn’s single.

Horner was charged with the loss, allowing two runs on six hits while strikeout out four in four innings. Greg Greve, the third pitcher to appear for Ohio State, was awarded the win. The five Buckeyes pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.

Youngstown State will host Akron in its Eastwood Field opener on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information