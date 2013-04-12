Crews at Buhl Park in Hermitage stayed busy Friday clearing up downed trees and debris from Wednesday’s storm.

While workers cleared the park from the storms wrath, there’s another spring cleaning effort going on: the annual Buhl Park Cleanup Day. The project starts Saturday and now, more than ever, volunteers are needed.

Local resident Ed Rock said he likes taking leisurely walks in the park. He enjoys the area so much that he’s thinking of volunteering for the cleanup day.

“Thinking about showing up for a little bit with a rake and some gloves cause the park is always beautiful and they keep it really nice,” said Rock. “It’s a beautiful community, place to have for everyone to come and enjoy it with their kids or whatever.”

Crews have worked around the clock to clean up broken tree branches, uprooted trees and other debris from Wednesday’s storm and extra hands are needed.

“This year we’re really asking for people to come forth. With the recent storm, there’s a lot of debris on the park grounds,” said Buhl Park General Manger Patrick O’Mahony. “We’re looking for people for volunteers to give a couple of hours of their day on Saturday morning to help us cleanup the park.”

Cleanup day has been going on for a few years now, and when the weather cooperates, volunteers turn out by the dozens.

“There’s a sense of ownership, which is a good thing,” said O’Mahony. “And we like to see people involved with the park.”

While the park is open to traffic, the northeast corner by the sled riding hill is still closed. Crews are in that area with heavy equipment.

“Stay away from that area of the park. It’s not safe, and the tree service company that’s there, they can’t do their job if there’s people walking through,” said O’Mahony.

The cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday. Volunteers are asked to come early to register. Maintenance crews will take volunteers to designated areas where they can safely help clean up the park.

