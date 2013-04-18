Phantoms Earn Road Win to Even Series

The Phantoms defeated the Gamblers, 4-2, to even the series at one.

The Phantoms had a big third period, scoring three goals to propel them to a victory in Game Two and even the best-of-five series with Green Bay. Alex Kile opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the Gamblers, but Cam Brown answered just before the period expired to tie the game. Nick Schmaltz put the Gamblers ahead again early in the second as he netted his first USHL career playoff goal.

J.J. Piccinich tallied his first USHL playoff goal to again even the score for the Phantoms and just over two minutes later, John Padulo scored his second goal in as many nights to give Youngstown their first lead in the series. Sam Anas scored his first playoff tally to help seal the win. Goaltender Sean Romeo made 23 saves to record his first playoff win.

The series now shifts to Youngstown for Game Three on Saturday and Game Four on Sunday.

