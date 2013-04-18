Phantoms Earn Road Win to Even Series

By Published:

The Phantoms defeated the Gamblers, 4-2, to even the series at one.

The Phantoms had a big third period, scoring three goals to propel them to a victory in Game Two and even the best-of-five series with Green Bay. Alex Kile opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the Gamblers, but Cam Brown answered just before the period expired to tie the game. Nick Schmaltz put the Gamblers ahead again early in the second as he netted his first USHL career playoff goal.

J.J. Piccinich tallied his first USHL playoff goal to again even the score for the Phantoms and just over two minutes later, John Padulo scored his second goal in as many nights to give Youngstown their first lead in the series. Sam Anas scored his first playoff tally to help seal the win. Goaltender Sean Romeo made 23 saves to record his first playoff win.

The series now shifts to Youngstown for Game Three on Saturday and Game Four on Sunday.

Courtesy: USHL

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s