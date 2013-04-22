One person sustained injuries early Monday in a fire and possible explosion at Combined Tactical Systems in Greene Township.

The Jamestown Fire Department reported one person sustained facial injuries in production area of the plant and was flown via emergency helicopter to an area hospital after Mercer County emergency crews responded to the fire at about 7:30 a.m.

By 9 a.m. fire crews left the military and law enforcement tactical munition manufacturing company at about 7:30 a.m. The plant makes chemical irritant and smoke munition for military and law enforcement purposes.

The employees condition is unknown.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the incident.

Combined Tactical Systems experienced two other incidents in the past several years. In November 2011 a building was destroyed by fire which brought 12 fire departments to the scene.

In February 2012 a fire in a production building heavily damaged that structure, in both incidents there were no injuries.

The company, which employs about 170 people, failed to return calls seeking comment.

Neighbors expressed concern Monday that a larger incident could occur at the plant.

“You’re always concerned something could happen,” said neighbor Terri Burns. “It’s not something I overthink.”

