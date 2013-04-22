Reserve Rolls Past Sebring

Western Reserve beat Sebring 11-1 in high school softball Monday evening.

The Lady Devils jumped out in front early, scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. They followed that up by scoring 3 in the bottom of the 2nd.

[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/iframe?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4027995&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 type=iframe]

There were plenty of offensive standouts for Western Reserve. Gabby Stubbs was 4-4 with two doubles and an RBI. April Lude was 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Marly Oles was 3-3 with 3 doubles and 2 RBI. And Maddy Kreitzburg tripled and had three RBI.

The Lady Devils improve to 9-2 (7-0) on the season. Sebring drops to 6-7 (4-3). These two will meet again tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Sebring.