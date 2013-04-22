Reserve Rolls Past Sebring

Western Reserve beat Sebring 11-1 in high school softball Monday evening.

The Lady Devils jumped out in front early, scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning.  They followed that up by scoring 3 in the bottom of the 2nd.

There were plenty of offensive standouts for Western Reserve.  Gabby Stubbs was 4-4 with two doubles and an RBI.  April Lude was 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI.  Marly Oles was 3-3 with 3 doubles and 2 RBI.  And Maddy Kreitzburg tripled and had three RBI.

The Lady Devils improve to 9-2 (7-0) on the season.  Sebring drops to 6-7 (4-3).  These two will meet again tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Sebring.

