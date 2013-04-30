Corbett nominates Mackereth as Pa. welfare chief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After less than three months as acting secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Public Welfare, Bev Mackereth is being nominated to take on the job full time.

Republican Gov. Tom Corbett announced Mackereth’s nomination Tuesday. Her appointment must be confirmed by a majority of the GOP-controlled Senate.

The 55-year-old York County resident became acting secretary in February following the departure of Gary Alexander.

Mackereth’s background is in social services. She had managed the department’s Office of Children, Youth and Families for more than a year when she was named acting secretary and served as executive director of York County Human Services. She also was mayor of Spring Grove until she was elected to the House in 2000.

The department has about 16,000 employees and provides services to about 2.3 million Pennsylvanians..