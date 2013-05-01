Store worker set on fire in Pa.; suspect sought

READING, Pa. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after a worker at a corner store was doused with gasoline and set on fire in Reading.

Investigators say 32-year-old Joel Fontanez was behind the counter at the Citi Sub & Grocery Store when he was attacked around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire and found the victim in a gutter across the street.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Kemery says firefighters put out the blaze and an ambulance took Fontanez to the hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Investigators don’t know what provoked the attack. They’re looking for witnesses and the suspect.

The store’s owner says he’s never had any trouble and didn’t know of any threats against the store or its employees.