AP Award-winner: Sharon Woman Has Baby Boy, Gets Good News

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — Since late 2012, we have followed the story of a woman from Sharon who found out in the same week that she was pregnant and has an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Adrienne and Dean Toth welcomed their baby boy, Kellan, the morning of April 17. They allowed our cameras to be part of that very special moment in the delivery room.

“I’m excited for him to be here and to know that he’s okay. I’m terrified to give birth,” Adrienne said in an interview as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

Those are thoughts that go through the minds of many first-time expectant mothers. But in this case, there’s more at stake.

Adrienne and Dean Toth have spent the past several months hoping that her chemotherapy treatments have not affected their baby.

Then the time finally came. Adrienne arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. on April 16. Her contractions were several minutes apart.

“I can’t think right now, do you understand what is going on in my head?,” she said with a smile.

Along with Dean, Adrienne’s sister-in-law, Alyssa Litman, also was in the delivery room.

At one point, Dean started acting like a kid himself, picking up a scanner and acting like it was a gun. Then they started taking bets on what time the baby would arrive.

“6:15,” Dean said.

“No way!,” Litman said, predicting he would debut earlier.

Just a few hours after making it to her labor and delivery room, the nurse told Adrienne it was time to push. The first-time mother came through labor like a champ, with little pain and no complications.

Then after months of waiting, wondering and hoping, Kellan Dean Toth arrived just before 6 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. He is healthy, perfect and beautiful.

And there is more good news. On Wednesday, Adrienne received the results of her latest scans, and the doctors told her she had a complete response to her chemotherapy treatments.

This means the tumor that was in her breast is undetectable.

She still has to undergo a double mastectomy, which she will have in a few weeks. But she can do so now with new hope that she soon will be cancer free.