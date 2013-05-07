[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/iframe?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4048198&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 type=iframe]

Former Mahoning County Commissioner John McNally may be able to make the transition to Youngstown mayor if he can defeat several opponents in the November election.

McNally squeaked out a victory in Tuesday’s primary, defeating Youngstown City Council President Jamael Tito Brown by 150 votes, according to complete but unofficial results from the Mahoning County Board of Elections. McNally received 3,292 votes, or 50 percent, while Brown received 3,142 votes, or 48 percent. Rev. Matthew Smith received 96 votes, or 2 percent.

“I have had a great run with this. It’s been something that we were right where we wanted to be at any given point, and the voters of Youngstown decided what they wanted in the city of Youngstown,” said Tito. “If the plan that Brown set out if front of them is not the one they wanted, they are going to have to live with their decision.”

At one point, with 70 percent of the votes counted, McNally had a commanding lead of more than 1,000 votes. But as the last round of ballots were counted, Brown chipped away at McNally’s win. But it wasn’t enough.

“We hung on to win. We’re very happy,” said McNally. “Tito ran a great race. His family helped him out tremendously. They did a great job too, we’re just happy to be on the victorious side tonight.”

McNally will face DeMaine Kitchen, who currently works as Mayor Chuck Sammarone’s chief of staff, as well as other non-party candidates Frank Belamy, John Crea and former Youngstown Police Chief Jimmy Hughes in the November election.

Sammarone is running for council president in November, a seat he held before becoming mayor after the departure of Jay Williams, who was tapped by the Obama administration. He will face Susie Beiersdorfer, who defeated fellow Green Party candidate Terry Esarco in Tuesday’s primary by a margin of 84 percent to 16 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Sammarone also will face independent Chris Travers in November.