A car wash was damaged during a domestic dispute in Boardman.

Police were called to the Splash and Shine Auto Bath on Midlothian Boulevard around 1 p.m. Thursday after a man smashed a Jaguar into the side of a wash bay.

Officers at the scene said a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside of the car wash when he allegedly jumped into the car and hit the gas pedal, crashing the Jaguar into the building.

No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.

After questioning witnesses, police discovered another woman, who had been a passenger in the car, had an outstanding warrant on robbery charges. She was arrested.