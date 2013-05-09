Car Slams Into Car Wash in Boardman

By Published:

A car wash was damaged during a domestic dispute in Boardman.

Police were called to the Splash and Shine Auto Bath on Midlothian Boulevard around 1 p.m. Thursday after a man smashed a Jaguar into the side of a wash bay.

Officers at the scene said a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside of the car wash when he allegedly jumped into the car and hit the gas pedal, crashing the Jaguar into the building.

No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.

After questioning witnesses, police discovered another woman, who had been a passenger in the car, had an outstanding warrant on robbery charges. She was arrested.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Car Slams Into Car Wash in Boardman

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s