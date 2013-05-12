[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/iframe?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&page_count=5&pf_id=9627&show_title=1&va_id=4054293&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 type=iframe]

Two people are in jail awaiting charges in connection with several burglaries.

Sheldon Robinson, 38, was apprehended by police from St. Clair Township and East Liverpool following a high-speed chase in Columbiana County Saturday afternoon.

According to our print partners, 27-year-old Melissa Dickson was not involved in the chase but was also taken into custody later in connection with the burglaries.

The burglaries took place in Columbiana and Trumbull counties, as well as Hancock County in West Virginia.

Police have been looking for the suspects for nearly 10 days.