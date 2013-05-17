Air Show Planned

The 910th Airlift Wing said Friday they are planning to host an air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in the summer of 2014.

The news release said the purpose is thank the community for their continued support of station, build awareness of installation capabilities, grow their relationship with the Valley and strengthen support of the 910th’s missions.

“YARS will host the best possible public event with the resources available to the installation,” said Col. James Dignan, 910th Airlift Wing Commander.