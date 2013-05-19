[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/iframe?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&page_count=5&pf_id=9627&show_title=1&va_id=4063695&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 type=iframe]

A 300-year-old Oak tree has become a work of art in northern Trumbull County.

The 15-foot tree stands outside of the End of the Commons General Store in Mesopotamia and has been damaged by lightning several times. Safety was an issue with a tree of its size, so the owner of the general store decided to make it representative of the early settlers of Mesopotamia by having it carved with a wilderness theme.

The artist carved the tree using chain saws and small hand tools.

“It’s something different and unique. And, again we had to remove a tree and we hate to see that. Trees take so long to mature and to just cut them down is difficult,” said Peter Schaden.

The carving will continue next Friday with a completion date set for next Saturday. The public is invited to watch the work in progress.