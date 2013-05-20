Man Charged with Raping Mentally Challenged Man

A Warren man pleaded not guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas court to several sex charges involving a mentally challenged man.

James Austin, 42, was arraigned on two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

According to the grand jury indictment, the incident allegedly occurred in August 2011.

“The allegations at this time are he sexually assaulted a man who is mentally retarded,” said Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Gabe Wildman. “What kind of things is he looking at? Some of those charges would merge for the purposes of sentencing that he is presently facing is 22 to 23 years.”

Austin is due back in court later this week for a preliminary hearing.

