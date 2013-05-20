Ohio school chief sues board

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A northeastern Ohio school superintendent is suing the school board for allegedly defaming him.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court by Medina City Schools superintendent Randy Stepp charges the board with defaming him and putting him a false light by suggesting that he acted inappropriately regarding a recent contract and pay issue.

The Medina Gazette (http://bit.ly/17ReuYw ) reports that the board rescinded Stepp’s new contract April 16, saying that it wasn’t valid because the board had violated the state’s open meeting law by failing to properly publicize January meeting where it was approved.

That action followed a public backlash over the new contract, which provided a signing bonus, and earlier contracts that paid Stepp’s educational expenses.

The board was expected to discuss the issue during a meeting Monday.

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com