Ohio school chief sues board

By Published:

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A northeastern Ohio school superintendent is suing the school board for allegedly defaming him.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court by Medina City Schools superintendent Randy Stepp charges the board with defaming him and putting him a false light by suggesting that he acted inappropriately regarding a recent contract and pay issue.

The Medina Gazette (http://bit.ly/17ReuYw ) reports that the board rescinded Stepp’s new contract April 16, saying that it wasn’t valid because the board had violated the state’s open meeting law by failing to properly publicize January meeting where it was approved.

That action followed a public backlash over the new contract, which provided a signing bonus, and earlier contracts that paid Stepp’s educational expenses.

The board was expected to discuss the issue during a meeting Monday.

___

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s