UT may sell alcohol at football games

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo may join a growing number of colleges selling alcohol at their football games.

UT officials are expected to make a decision in the next two weeks on the proposal to sell beer and wine at the on-campus Glass Bowl stadium. The move, which is expected to boost attendance and revenue, could also extend to basketball games.

Athletics director Mike O’Brien says UT has “looked at this as a possible additional revenue stream.”

The (Toledo) Blade (http://bit.ly/18hKjr4 ) reports that Toledo’s fellow Mid-American Conference schools Bowling Green, Akron and Kent State are already offering adult beverages at stadium concession stands.

Beer is sold at 22 of 120 major college football stadiums. That’s more than twice as many as a decade ago.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

