Fire Destroys Trumbull Sawmill

An early morning fire destroyed a saw mill in northern Trumbull County Thursday.

Calls went out about 1:30 a.m., bringing many fire departments to the scene in the 4400 block of Parks West Road off of state Route 534.

Firefighters say early indications are that a block of wood caught fire and flames spread to nearby saw dust, which quickly grew.

The mill was not attached to a home and there are no injuries to report.

 

