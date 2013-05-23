[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/iframe?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4069068&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 type=iframe]

An early morning fire destroyed a saw mill in northern Trumbull County Thursday.

Calls went out about 1:30 a.m., bringing many fire departments to the scene in the 4400 block of Parks West Road off of state Route 534.

Firefighters say early indications are that a block of wood caught fire and flames spread to nearby saw dust, which quickly grew.

The mill was not attached to a home and there are no injuries to report.