NJ man gets life in prison for musician’s death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in a crime that left a Philadelphia-area musician dead.

Twenty-year-old Jermaine M. Jackson of Trenton was sentenced on Thursday.

Authorities say Jackson conspired with four others to rob musician Danny DeGennaro in December 2011. The 56-year-old Levittown resident was fatally shot at his home.

Earlier this week, Bucks County jurors convicted Jackson of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. He was not accused of shooting DeGennaro.

Defense attorney Craig Penglase has vowed to appeal. He contends Jackson had been invited to the home for a drug transaction but had left by the time of the murder.

