Obama: Jersey Shore is back in business

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) – President Barack Obama says the Jersey Shore is back and open for business.

Obama told New Jersey residents Tuesday they are stronger than the storm that hammered their communities.

Obama says the job of repairing the damage isn’t done. He says he came back to New Jersey in part to show he’s still committed to putting the federal government to making the Jersey Shore stronger and more resilient than it was before.

Obama spoke alongside Republican Gov. Chris Christie in Asbury Park, seven months after Hurricane Sandy bore down, causing $38 billion in damage. The visit comes as Christie is seeking re-election in a Democratic-leaning state.

Christie says everyone came together to focus on recovery because New Jersey is more important than any politics.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)