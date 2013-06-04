Bill would limit Ohio law enforcement’s boat stops

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill passed by the Ohio House would keep law enforcement officers from stopping pleasure boats without a specific cause.

The “Boater Freedom Act” dictates that a boat can be stopped and boarded by law enforcement only if there is a “reasonable suspicion” that the vessel or its operator are breaking the law.

Currently, a boater on Lake Erie, for example, may be stopped randomly by a state watercraft officer, local marine patrol, or the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct safety checks.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Rex Damschroder of Fremont, said his constituents have said random stops without probable cause are “an intrusive and time-consuming burden.”

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s