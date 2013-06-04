Ohio deputies probing apparent murder-suicide

By Published:

PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in rural central Ohio.

It started Monday night when Licking County deputies were called to a house near Pataskala (Puh-TASK’-uh-la) for a welfare check. Deputies heard shots fired and called in the SWAT team.

Following a standoff of several hours, deputies forced their way into the house to find a man and woman dead.

Their names and further details haven’t been released. Pataskala is about 20 miles east of Columbus.

