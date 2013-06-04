Pa. pilot dies after weekend crash of small plane

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a pilot whose small plane crashed in suburban Philadelphia has died.

A Temple University Hospital spokeswoman tells WFMZ-TV (http://bit.ly/ZoR0Fn) that 69-year-old John Szabo of New Hope died Monday.

Emergency officials in Bucks County said the accident happened late Saturday morning near the intersection of Route 313 and the Route 611 bypass.

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicated that the twin-engine ultra-light plane had taken off from Doylestown Airport, turned southwest and hit power lines before crashing. The FAA is investigating.

No injuries on the ground were reported.

Information from: WFMZ-TV, http://www.wfmz.com

