House OKs bill to dismantle Philly traffic court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The process of abolishing the Philadelphia Traffic Court advanced as the state House of Representatives approved a bill to transfer the court’s duties to the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

The House approved the bill 114-81 after a debate in which Philadelphia lawmakers complained that it is complicated and would take away citizens’ right to elect traffic judges. The bill requires further Senate action before it can become law.

Nine current or former traffic judges are charged in a ticket-fixing scheme that benefited people who are politically connected.

On Tuesday, the House joined the Senate in supporting a constitutional amendment that would abolish the traffic court.

If it wins approval from both chambers in the next two-year session, it could be put to a statewide referendum as early as 2015.

