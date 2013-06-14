3 more deaths blamed on storm that hit East Coast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three additional deaths in North Carolina are being blamed on the massive storm system that started in the Upper Midwest and brought soaking rains and heavy winds to the Mid-Atlantic.

Authorities say a volunteer firefighter died in Wilkes County on Thursday afternoon when he was electrocuted after responding to a fire when a tree fell on power lines.

In the same county, authorities say 77-year-old Maurice Kilby died when a tree fell on him in his yard. Officials say Kilby’s wife found him and called for help but he’d died by the time rescuers arrived.

Another woman in Orange County died when she was hit by a falling tree in downtown Chapel Hill.

At least four people died in the storm that caused widespread power outages, flooding and flight delays.