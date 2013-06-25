Biden vows to work for new voting rights law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden says the Obama administration will do everything in its power to ensure fair voting in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling stopping part of the Voting Rights Act enforcement.

Biden said from the White House Tuesday that the Supreme Court “upset a well-established practice” by halting enforcement of the most powerful tool to stop voting discrimination.

Biden called the Voting Rights Act the “cornerstone of the American civil rights movement” and said it spurred him to run for the Senate 40 years ago. The vice president helped oversee reauthorization of the law as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He said he and others in the administration will work with Congress to pass new legislation in response to the ruling.