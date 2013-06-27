[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/player.js?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&div_id=videoplayer-1372387947&height=360&page_count=5&pf_id=9627&show_title=1&va_id=4120365&width=640&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 div_id=videoplayer-1372387947 type=script]

Warren Police are investigating after a man who said he had property to rent, took a homeless woman’s rent money and gave her keys to a house that doesn’t exist.

Ann Pritchett has been looking for a place to live since she recently moved back to Warren with her two teenagers and a three-week-old grandson.

“Truthfully I am homeless. I have to take me and my kids wherever I can get them at,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett said she met a man who told her he had a house she could rent. He said the rent was $475, but he needed to fix a few things before she could move in. There was also a security deposit of $125.

Pritchett met the man on Hazelwood Avenue and gave him $600 in exchange for the keys to the house and a lease agreement.

“He told me the address. When I went to it, me and a bunch of my family members went and looked for it, couldn’t find it,” said Pritchett. “My daughter is upset because she thought she was going to have her own space, her own bedroom. I thought I was going to have my own space where I could relax, just chill out. Now, it’s all gone. Everything is gone.”

When Pritchett’s story was brought to the attention of the Warren Family Mission by the WKBN news crew, they went into action to help.

“We have a program that is short term for women with children who are just looking to have a short term place to get back on their feet,” said Michelle Beauchene, Warren Family Mission. “There are so many options in the community right now.”

Pritchett and her children are now staying in a mission-owned house, with the opportunity to obtain more permanent housing soon.