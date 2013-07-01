Buggy driver cited

An Amish Geauga County man is facing misdemeanor charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught the man in Mesopotamia with two cases of beer in his buggy, along with four other underage passengers.

Daniel Yoder, 20, of Huntsburg, was charged with having an open alcohol container in his vehicle, failing to comply with police and having an obstructed view. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Aug. 8.

Yoder, reports said, was driving at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Bundysburg Road when deputies tried to pull the buggy over when the horses “took off at full gallop.”

The buggy turned into a driveway and three people, two females and one male, jumped out. One, a female, fell down, then fled into the woods. A male jumped out and fell, then ran too.

Deputies found Yoder and a 17-year-old girl inside the buggy. Officers noted an open beer bottle sat at Yoder’s feet.

The girl told deputies the two other girls where her sisters and the boy was one of her sister’s boyfriend.

