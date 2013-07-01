Death ruled homicide

[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/player.js?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&div_id=videoplayer-1372698516&height=360&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4123360&width=640&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 div_id=videoplayer-1372698516 type=script]

The Trumbull County Coroner ruled Monday the man killed in Warren last week was beaten to death.

Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk said Monday his autopsy revealed Donald Jones, 56, of 1003 Hemlock Ave. S.E., died by blunt force head trauma. He officially ruled Jones’ death the city’s fifth homicide of the year, matching Warren’s total from all of 2012.

Police said they believed someone on Thursday beat Jones to death with a blunt object.

Neighbors called police because of a foul odor coming from Jones’ home.

Police said Jones’ body was partially decomposed, but don’t know how long he had been there.