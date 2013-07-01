West Middlesex football preview

West Middlesex enjoyed much success in 2012 posting only their second double-digit win total (10) in school history. However, it was Sharpsville for the second straight season to upend the Big Reds in the District Championship game (28-0).

Despite the disappointment, West Middlesex was four points short of having their second unbeaten regular season in the past seven years.

Former defensive coordinator Ed Roberson takes over for Jason McElhaney, who won 36 contests over the last six seasons. Roberson started at guard in the 1994 Class AAA State Championship game for Sharon.

“We may not have a lot of starters returning,” said Coach Roberson. “We do have some very talented underclassmen on both sides of the ball. We hope to continue our presence in the playoffs and compete for a district title.”

The Big Red will begin the season with a showdown against Wilmington on Friday, August 30.

By Vince Pellegrini (Vince_MYVS)

Head Coach: Ed Roberson, 1st season (0-0)

2012 Record: 10-3 (6-0), District 10 Region 1 (A)

2012 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 Class A Championship to Sharpsville, 28-0

Returning Starters: Offense – 4, Defense – 5

Offense: Pro-Style, Power Run

Defense: 3-5-3 Pressure Front

2012 Team Statistics

Points Scored: 33.5 (10th in Area)

Passing Yards: 124.5 (1618)

Rushing Yards: 218.2 (2836)

Points Allowed: 13.1 (2nd in Area)

Returning Leaders

Passing: Trey Staunch – 1468 yards, 60.6 Comp %(123-203), 17 TDs

Rushing: Eric Lucich – 45 att, 362 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dillon Fair – 17 rec, 243 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles: Eric Lucich – 79

Sacks: Eric Lucich & Michael Gladysz – 2.0

Interceptions: Trey Staunch, Dillon Fair, & Nate Patten – 1

2013 Schedule

Aug. 30 – Wilmington, 7 PM

Sept. 6 – at Moniteau, 7 PM

Sept. 13 – at Farrell, 7 PM

Sept. 20 – Conneaut, 7 PM

Sept. 27 – Mercer, 7 PM

Oct. 4 – at Sharpsville, 7 PM

Oct. 11 – at Sharon, 7 PM

Oct. 19 – at Kennedy Catholic, 12 PM

Oct. 25 – Lakeview, 7 PM

Nov. 1 – Seneca, 7 PM

Offensive Strength: At quarterback, West Middlesex had one of the top sophomores in the area in 2012 in Trey Staunch. The 6’2 junior connected on 123 of 203 passing (60.6%) for 1468 yards and 17 scores. Staunch also rushed for 223 stripes and 7 touchdown runs.

Offensive Weakness: The Big Reds lost their top runner (Luke Patten, 1515 yards) and two passing targets (Sage Pope and Jeremy Jancso) who combined for 70 catches and 889 yards (11 TDs).

Defensive Strength: The linebacking core may have lost their top tackler (Luke Patten, 109 tackles) but return juniors Eric Lucich (79 tackles, 2 sacks), Trey Staunch (43 tackles), and Nate Patten (30 tackles).

Defensive Weakness: There is limited experience in the secondary with the departure of Jeremy Jancso (3 INTs), Roman Klaric (36 tackles) and Dom Pape (33 tackles).

Storylines Facing the Big Red

1. Defensive Minded Leader. Coach Ed Roberson helped build the defense which ranked 2nd in points allowed (13.1) last fall. Over the past twelve seasons, the Big Reds have allowed under 21 points in eight seasons.

2. Increased Load for Lucich. Number 3 has seen his production increase from his freshman to sophomore seasons. Lucich gained 362 yards rushing (3 TDs) in 2012 compared to just 36 on 14 carries in 2011. On the defensive side of the ball, Eric had 37 tackles and 5 sacks two seasons ago. Last year, he was one tackle short of reaching 80 (79 tackles, 2 sacks).

3. Roberson’s Type of Kids.The new head coach describes the players at West Middlesex as being “hard-nosed, who have what it takes to win”.

Did you know? In the 1990s, West Middlesex enjoyed only 3 winning seasons. Since 2000, the Big Reds have posted 9.