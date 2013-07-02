Sentencing for Jackson Jr., wife set for August

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday set Aug. 14 as the new sentencing date for former Illinois U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman in Washington, D.C., scheduled the new hearing after Wednesday’s original sentencing date was postponed. Berman previously noted that the rescheduling was done to “accommodate the court” and not at the request of the couple’s attorney or prosecutors.

Jackson, the son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., pleaded guilty this year to spending $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items, including a gold-plated Rolex and mounted elk heads, among other things.

He faces a maximum five-year prison term. Under his plea agreement, Jackson must pay back the $750,000 and he’ll be subject to a host of other financial penalties.

Jackson’s wife, Sandi Jackson, is to be sentenced at the same hearing on a related conviction.

Last week, prosecutors filed a forfeiture motion listing the Jackson’s two homes, which observers said could result in them losing one or both of them.

The Jacksons have two school-aged children, and the judge must decide whether to stagger their sentences so that they won’t be in prison at the same time.