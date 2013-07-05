[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/player.js?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&div_id=videoplayer-1373068650&height=360&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4129734&width=640&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 div_id=videoplayer-1373068650 type=script]

From food to gourmet coffee, new businesses have popped up recently in East Palestine.

J and D Hometown Grille and Bakery and the Coffee Stop have opened in downtown since April, and are two of seven new businesses to open recently.

“First of all the owner of the building was very easy to work with and it was fairly easy to decide because there was nothing else like this so we thought it was a great place to open,” said Coffee Stop co-owner Rodney McManus.

The trend is something officials at the chamber of commerce hopes brings in village residents and those from outside the community too.

“Not only are we trying to attract locals but we are trying to make this a destination,” said chamber president Donald Elzer. “With all the boutiques that just opened, the new restaurants, we are trying to get people from out of town to shop and eat here.”

Officials said they hope some of the new businesses will stay open later, so residents stay in town instead of going to other communities.

“We have that conversation continuously,” Elzer said. “It’s sort of the chicken and egg effect. If the people are here the businesses will stay open, if the businesses are here the people will come. So it is a slow process and we are working on it.”