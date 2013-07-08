Al-Jazeera kicked out of Egypt news conference

CAIRO (AP) — Journalists for the pan-Arab broadcaster Al-Jazeera have been kicked out of a news conference being held by Egypt’s military on the killing of at least 54 people, most of them supporters of Egypt’s ousted president, outside an army facility.

Qatar-based Al-Jazeera was founded by the Gulf nation’s ruling family. The tiny but wealthy country was a strong supporter of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, who was toppled by the military on Wednesday.

The station broadcast graphic images of those killed and wounded in the violence Monday outside a military facility.

During the news conference, one journalist stood up and demanded Al-Jazeera reporters be excluded from the proceedings.

The Al-Jazeera reporters eventually walked out accompanied by chants of “Out! Out!” from others in the crowd.