Miss. River reopens south of New Orleans

By Published:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a tugboat that sank in the Mississippi River, prompting the closure of a stretch of the river south of New Orleans over the weekend.

The Mississippi from its mouth to mile-marker 10 was reopened Sunday night to alternating one-way vessel traffic after no navigation hazards were detected. The Coast Guard said in a news release that it was unclear when the stretch of river would be open to two-way traffic.

Authorities are still searching for the 48-foot tug C-Pec, which sank Saturday. The cause isn’t known. Two people aboard were rescued.

One cruise ship bound for New Orleans was diverted to Mobile, Ala. A second cruise ship is due in port Monday morning and will depart New Orleans Monday afternoon.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s