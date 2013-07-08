Miss. River reopens south of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a tugboat that sank in the Mississippi River, prompting the closure of a stretch of the river south of New Orleans over the weekend.

The Mississippi from its mouth to mile-marker 10 was reopened Sunday night to alternating one-way vessel traffic after no navigation hazards were detected. The Coast Guard said in a news release that it was unclear when the stretch of river would be open to two-way traffic.

Authorities are still searching for the 48-foot tug C-Pec, which sank Saturday. The cause isn’t known. Two people aboard were rescued.

One cruise ship bound for New Orleans was diverted to Mobile, Ala. A second cruise ship is due in port Monday morning and will depart New Orleans Monday afternoon.