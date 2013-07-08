Obama to discuss economy with Black Caucus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is preparing to meet with black members of Congress about the economy and other issues.

The White House says Obama and the Congressional Black Caucus will discuss economic issues, immigration, implementation of Obama’s health care law and voting rights.

It’s the first meeting between Obama and the caucus since the Supreme Court last month stripped a key provision of the Voting Rights Act. Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, who chairs the caucus, called it one of the worst days in U.S. history.

A caucus spokeswoman says all 43 members are scheduled to attend.

The meeting comes as Obama is seeking to shift focus back to the economy and an immigration overhaul after two recent foreign trips and global crises that have diverted attention from his domestic priorities.