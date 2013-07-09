The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 8, 2013:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp Inc.)

2. Where’s My Mickey? (Disney)

3. Heads Up! (Warner Bros.)

4. Minecraft – Pocket Edition (Mojang)

5. LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes (Warner Bros.)

6. iTranslate Voice (Sonico GmbH)

7. Contra: Evolution (PunchBox Studios)

8. AfterLight (Simon Filip)

9. LIMBO Game (Playdead)

10. Rhonna Designs (Rhonna Farrer)

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Despicable Me: Minion Rush (Gameloft)

2. Candy Crush Saga, (King.com Limited)

3. True or False – Test Your Wits! (Games for Friends GmbH)

4. Google Maps (Google Inc.)

5. Instagram (Burbn Inc.)

6. Snapchat (Snapchat Inc.)

7. YouTube (Google Inc.)

8. Ask.fm (Ask.fm)

9. Facebook (Facebook Inc.)

10. Escape If You Can (Kaarel Kirsipuu)

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes (Warner Bros.)

2. Minecraft – Pocket Edition (Mojang)

3. LIMBO Game (Playdead)

4. Where’s My Mickey? XL (Disney)

5. SpongeBob Moves In (Nickelodeon)

6. Monsters University: Catch Archie (Disney)

7. Plants vs. Zombies HD (PopCap)

8. Man of Steel HD (Warner Bros.)

9. Doc McStuffins: Time For Your Check Up! (Disney)

10. Dora’s Great Big World HD (Nickelodeon)

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Despicable Me: Minion Rush (Gameloft)

2. Candy Crush Saga, (King.com Limited)

3. Secret Passages: Hidden Objects (Pocket Gems Inc.)

4. Can You Escape (Kaarel Kirsipuu)

5. Design It! – Outfit Maker for Fashion Girls Makeover : Dress Up , Make Up and Tailor (TabTale LTD)

6. Wide Sky (Marcus Eckert)

7. YouTube (Google Inc.)

8. Monsters University: Catch Archie (Disney)

9. Turbo Racing League (PikPok)

10. Fairy Salon (Libii Tech Limited)

