The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By Published:

App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 8, 2013:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp Inc.)

2. Where’s My Mickey? (Disney)

3. Heads Up! (Warner Bros.)

4. Minecraft – Pocket Edition (Mojang)

5. LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes (Warner Bros.)

6. iTranslate Voice (Sonico GmbH)

7. Contra: Evolution (PunchBox Studios)

8. AfterLight (Simon Filip)

9. LIMBO Game (Playdead)

10. Rhonna Designs (Rhonna Farrer)

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Despicable Me: Minion Rush (Gameloft)

2. Candy Crush Saga, (King.com Limited)

3. True or False – Test Your Wits! (Games for Friends GmbH)

4. Google Maps (Google Inc.)

5. Instagram (Burbn Inc.)

6. Snapchat (Snapchat Inc.)

7. YouTube (Google Inc.)

8. Ask.fm (Ask.fm)

9. Facebook (Facebook Inc.)

10. Escape If You Can (Kaarel Kirsipuu)

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes (Warner Bros.)

2. Minecraft – Pocket Edition (Mojang)

3. LIMBO Game (Playdead)

4. Where’s My Mickey? XL (Disney)

5. SpongeBob Moves In (Nickelodeon)

6. Monsters University: Catch Archie (Disney)

7. Plants vs. Zombies HD (PopCap)

8. Man of Steel HD (Warner Bros.)

9. Doc McStuffins: Time For Your Check Up! (Disney)

10. Dora’s Great Big World HD (Nickelodeon)

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Despicable Me: Minion Rush (Gameloft)

2. Candy Crush Saga, (King.com Limited)

3. Secret Passages: Hidden Objects (Pocket Gems Inc.)

4. Can You Escape (Kaarel Kirsipuu)

5. Design It! – Outfit Maker for Fashion Girls Makeover : Dress Up , Make Up and Tailor (TabTale LTD)

6. Wide Sky (Marcus Eckert)

7. YouTube (Google Inc.)

8. Monsters University: Catch Archie (Disney)

9. Turbo Racing League (PikPok)

10. Fairy Salon (Libii Tech Limited)

___

(copyright) 2013 Apple, Inc.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s