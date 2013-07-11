Crystal touts tourism for NY hometown after Sandy

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Billy Crystal is going to bat for his New York hometown following the pummeling it took from Superstorm Sandy.

The comedian and “When Harry Met Sally” actor has made a television commercial telling tourists to visit Long Beach, just east of New York City.

Long Beach was among many Northeast communities devastated by the late October storm. Its 2-mile-long boardwalk was destroyed, and hundreds of homes were damaged.

Crystal appears in a TV ad trumpeting “Long Beach is Open for Business.”

City officials say Crystal appeared in the ad for free and last month made a $1 million donation for rebuilding efforts.

The commercial is part of a $700,000 advertising campaign. The TV ads will run in the New York City region.

Crystal is a 1965 graduate of Long Beach High School.

