More hardcover copies of Rowling book on the way

NEW YORK (AP) — Readers eager for hardcover copies of the detective novel J.K. Rowling (ROHL’-ing) wrote under another name will have to wait at least a couple of days.

Little, Brown and Co. imprint Mulholland Books announced Monday it has commissioned 300,000 more copies of “The Cuckoo’s Calling” and the books will be shipped this week.

“The Cuckoo’s Calling” was released in April and credited to Robert Galbraith. Demand for it soared after it was revealed Saturday that Rowling wrote it. It has sold out on Amazon.com and elsewhere as a hardcover but is available as an e-book.

The new printing will include a note saying Galbraith is a pseudonym for Rowling.

The British “Harry Potter” author says she had wanted “The Cuckoo’s Calling” to be judged on its merits. The novel received strong reviews but had sold poorly.

