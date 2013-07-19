Water restrictions lifted for 200,000 in Md.

By Published:

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Officials have lifted mandatory water restrictions for some 200,000 residents and businesses in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., as repairs were completed on a failing transmission main.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission lifted the restrictions in southern Prince George’s County Friday afternoon. Officials said repairs to the 54-inch main began Tuesday and progressed smoothly.

Commission president Jerry N. Johnson said residents used less water during the restrictions, which began at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents were initially told that water would run out during repairs on the pipe. Temperatures soared above 90 degrees in the region each day during the repairs.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s