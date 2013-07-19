Water restrictions lifted for 200,000 in Md.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Officials have lifted mandatory water restrictions for some 200,000 residents and businesses in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., as repairs were completed on a failing transmission main.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission lifted the restrictions in southern Prince George’s County Friday afternoon. Officials said repairs to the 54-inch main began Tuesday and progressed smoothly.

Commission president Jerry N. Johnson said residents used less water during the restrictions, which began at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents were initially told that water would run out during repairs on the pipe. Temperatures soared above 90 degrees in the region each day during the repairs.