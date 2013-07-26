Futures slip on China moves and struggles for tech

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock futures are heading lower on some disappointing quarterly performances from tech companies and more hints that China is trying to rein in growth to keep its economy under control.

Dow Jones industrial futures are down 35 points to 15,449. S&P futures have lost 4.8 points to 1,679.20. Nasdaq futures are down 5.75 points to 3,044.25.

Shares of Amazon.com are down in premarket trading after reporting a surprise loss late Thursday.

Zynga is down 18 percent before the opening bell Friday after telling investors that it’s not going to get into online, casino-style gambling.

And Asian markets slumped after China ordered companies to close factories in 19 industries where overproduction has led to price-cutting wars. The latest actions affirm China’s push for painful economic restructuring even as its economy slows.

