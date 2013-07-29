ODOT worker hit by car

[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/player.js?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&div_id=videoplayer-1375144078&height=360&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4176679&width=640&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 div_id=videoplayer-1375144078 type=script]

An Ohio Department of Transportation employee flagging drivers in Braceville Township was struck by a car early Monday.

Officials said Steve Vidman, a 19-year-old ODOT summer worker from McDonald, was struck.

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators said a tow truck driver looked down at his feet and when he looked up he hit Vidman.

ODOT officials said Vidman was flagging traffic on state Route 534 at state Route 82 for crews that are sealing cracks in the roadway.

An emergency medical helicopter took Vidman to a hospital at about 10:20 am. Officials said he appeared to suffer moderate to severe injuries.

“The zone was properly posted with reflective vest, he was in clear site but the distracted driving made it a little bit difficult for him today,” said OSHP Sgt. Jeff Clem. “He got struck by this wrecker and it was a rather large size truck as you can see in your newscasts and he sustained pretty good injuries.”

The victim was in surgery Monday night at the Cleveland Clinic with several broken bones and internal injuries. Family, friends and fellow students were at the hospital awaiting word on his condition.