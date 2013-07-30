Quinn: It would be ‘cheeky’ to tell rival to quit

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Christine Quinn says it would be “a little cheeky” to tell an opponent to quit the race.

Speaking Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Quinn said it was up to voters to decide. She said Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal clearly “has impacted voters’ minds,” and she’s confident she’ll win.

The City Council speaker said New Yorkers need a mayor who displays maturity and responsibility — qualities she says she possesses.

Quinn’s ranking in the polls dropped to second place immediately after Weiner entered the Democratic race. Since revealing additional indiscretions last week, he’s slipped to fourth place.

If elected, Quinn would be the first woman and first openly gay New York mayor.

She says she’d rather discuss “the potential of first chances,” not second chances.