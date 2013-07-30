Quinn: It would be ‘cheeky’ to tell rival to quit

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Christine Quinn says it would be “a little cheeky” to tell an opponent to quit the race.

Speaking Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Quinn said it was up to voters to decide. She said Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal clearly “has impacted voters’ minds,” and she’s confident she’ll win.

The City Council speaker said New Yorkers need a mayor who displays maturity and responsibility — qualities she says she possesses.

Quinn’s ranking in the polls dropped to second place immediately after Weiner entered the Democratic race. Since revealing additional indiscretions last week, he’s slipped to fourth place.

If elected, Quinn would be the first woman and first openly gay New York mayor.

She says she’d rather discuss “the potential of first chances,” not second chances.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s