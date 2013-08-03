New development planned near Pittsburgh Airport

By Published:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A group of local investors is planning a new $150 million development near the Pittsburgh airport.

The group says that the office, retail, apartment and hotel complex would be located on 30 acres in Findlay. The partners in the CRD Development Group LLC, are Ron Sofranko, Charlie Brown and David J. Dietrich.

They hope to develop the former Park ‘N Fly Inc. property located at Interstate 376 and Pittsburgh International Airport. Current plans call for Class A office space, a 250-unit apartment building, a 125-room hotel, convenience stores with gasoline stations, and parking.

The group is also talking to corporations about building on the site.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s