New development planned near Pittsburgh Airport

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A group of local investors is planning a new $150 million development near the Pittsburgh airport.

The group says that the office, retail, apartment and hotel complex would be located on 30 acres in Findlay. The partners in the CRD Development Group LLC, are Ron Sofranko, Charlie Brown and David J. Dietrich.

They hope to develop the former Park ‘N Fly Inc. property located at Interstate 376 and Pittsburgh International Airport. Current plans call for Class A office space, a 250-unit apartment building, a 125-room hotel, convenience stores with gasoline stations, and parking.

The group is also talking to corporations about building on the site.