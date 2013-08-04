4-year-old mayor is re-elected in northern Minn.

DORSET, Minn. (AP) — A 4-year-old has been re-elected as mayor of the tiny tourist town of Dorset in northern Minnesota.

Robert “Bobby” Tufts’ name was picked Sunday during annual Taste of Dorset festival.

Bobby was only 3 when he won election last year as mayor of Dorset (population 22 to 28, depending on whether the minister and his family are in town).

His mother, Emma Tufts, said she and her son got chocked up when his name was pulled for re-election Sunday.

Emma Tufts said her son plans to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley in Fargo, N.D. and a new welcome sign for Dorset, which has no formal city government.

They planned to eat dinner and then go fishing or have a bonfire to celebrate.