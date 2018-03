LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Hoffman is doing well after being successfully treated for cancer.

A spokeswoman for the 75-year-old actor-director confirmed a People.com report Tuesday that says Hoffman is “feeling great and in good health” after undergoing cancer treatment.

Publicist Jodi Gottlieb told the site that Hoffman’s cancer was detected early and “surgically cured.” She offered no other details.

Hoffman made his directorial debut last year with “Quartet.”