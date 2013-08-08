2 northern Ohio hospital systems announce alliance

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two hospital systems with a big presence in northern Ohio say they’re joining forces to cut costs and improve patient care.

The alliance announced Thursday between the Cleveland Clinic and Toledo-based ProMedica isn’t a merger. The health care systems will continue to operate independently.

They say they will work together to save costs, share their expertise and improve patient access to health care.

ProMedica operates nine hospitals in northwest Ohio and two in southeast Michigan. The Cleveland Clinic operates nine hospitals in northeast Ohio.

Both health care companies say there’s a need to work more efficiently because of increasing expenses providers are facing.

They also say they will continue to look at adding more partners.

