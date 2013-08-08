County backs prison for new contract

Published:

[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/player.js?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&div_id=videoplayer-1376006958&height=360&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4213028&width=640&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 div_id=videoplayer-1376006958 type=script]

Mahoning County Commissioners do not want to see federal inmates leave the private prison in Youngstown.

Corrections Corporation of America’s Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road in Youngstown houses federal inmates and its contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons expires in 2015. A facility in Pennsylvania is bidding on the contract with the bureau, meaning the local prison could lose 75 percent of its inmates.

Three commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution supporting CCA. Commissioners said the more than 400 jobs at the prison are vital to the economy.

“We need to support any business in the Valley, and this prison’s been here for many years,” said Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti. “They never had anyone else bid on another location for this prison. Well, this year they had a bid out there in Pa.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has until next week to get other bids, and they should award the contract sometime next year.

