Floods kill 36 as thousands affected in Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese authorities say flooding has killed at least 36 people and left thousands homeless.

The semi-official Sudan media center said Sunday that many are without electricity as well in the northern River Nile state, just south of Egypt. The center says at least 5,000 homes have been severely destroyed, almost half beyond repair.

Images from Sudan showed mud brick homes submerged under large lakes of brown water.

The United Nation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that while the Rive Nile state in Sudan’s north was the hardest hit, close to 150,000 people across eight states have been affected by the heavy flooding that began this month.

More rain is expected in the coming days and the estimated number of those affected is likely to rise.