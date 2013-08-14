Lawyer says Mich. cancer doc can’t post $9M bond

DETROIT (AP) — The lawyer for a Detroit-area cancer specialist accused of intentionally misdiagnosing patients says his client cannot post a $9 million bond.

Christopher Andreoff (AN’-dree-off) made the comment Wednesday, a day after a federal judge ordered bond for Dr. Farid Fata be increased from $170,000.

Prosecutors asked for the higher bond for fear the 48-year-old Fata would flee the country. They say FBI tracing shows Fata and his wife have $9 million in liquid assets.

A federal grand jury indicted Fata on Wednesday on health care fraud. The government says Fata ripped off Medicare by giving chemotherapy to patients who didn’t need it and diagnosing cancer when it wasn’t apparent.

Andreoff says his client is innocent. Fata is being held in the Wayne County jail pending a Tuesday preliminary examination.